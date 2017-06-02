JACKSON TWP, Ohio (WCMH) — A veterinary clinic in southwest Columbus has been destroyed after an early morning fire.

It happened around 3am Friday on the 2300 block of Hyde Road. No injuries were reported and no animals were inside the clinic at the time of the fire. According to responders, the clinic is a total loss, and all equipment and supplies were destroyed in the blaze.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

