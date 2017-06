2 men indicted in Ohio in theft of National Guard Humvee

MASURY, Ohio ( WKBN ) – Two men from Trumbull County have been charged with

Austin Bollinger, 22, of Brookfield, and Daniel Thompson, 22, of Girard, were indicted on one count each of theft of government property and receiving stolen government property.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol and the FBI arrested the suspects on Friday afternoon, following the indictment.

The indictments says that Bollinger stole a High Mobility Multi-purpose Wheeled Vehicle (HMMWV), Model M1165A1, from the Ohio National Guard armory in Stow on March 18. Investigators said someone cut through a chain link fence, entered a secure area, disabled the Humvee’s locks and drove off with the vehicle.

Investigators said Bollinger and Thompson then hid the Humvee with the intent of converting the vehicle for Bollinger’s use. It was disassembled when investigators found it.