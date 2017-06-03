3.4 magnitude earthquake rattles Guernsey County

QUAKER CITY, Ohio (WCMH) — Authorities say a 3.4 magnitude earthquake shook east central Ohio late Friday night.

The earthquake happened just before midnight. According to the Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office, most of the calls received reporting the earthquake came from Quaker City and Senecaville, just southwest of Barnesville. The sheriff’s office said there were no reports of property damage or injuries from the earthquake.

The U.S. Geological Service said the epicenter of the earthquake was located 5 kilometers underground.

