5 bicyclists injured after hit-skip accident in Cleveland

CLEVELAND (AP) — Police say five bicyclists have been injured with three hospitalized in critical condition after being struck by a car in Cleveland.

A Cleveland police spokeswoman says a 27-year-old man who hit the cyclists around 2:30 a.m. Saturday was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence. The accident occurred on a street east of downtown Cleveland.

Police are looking for a woman who hit one of the victims with her car after the initial accident and drove off.

The spokeswoman identified the victims as 42-year-old Dartangnan Reid, 45-year-old Jamel Linsey, 24-year-old Bernadette Luster, 24-year-old Jamelia Luster and 17-year-old Deztaney Spencer.

