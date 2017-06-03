Columbus Zoo and Aquarium celebrates first wildebeest birth at the facility

POWELL, OH (WCMH) — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium says a wildebeest was born Tuesday, the first one ever born at the facility.

The calf was born to mother Becky and father Doug at the Heart of Africa savanna. The zoo says the parents’ pairing was recommended by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums’ Species Survival Plan for the species. Wildebeests face threats of habitat loss within their migration passages.

The wildebeest is a member of the antelope family, and make their home in eastern Africa.