Four Chipotle locations donating funds to Kirkersville shooting victims on June 6

LICKING CO., OH (WCMH) — Several Chipotle restaurants in central Ohio are teaming up with law enforcement to raise money for the families of the Kirkersville shooting victims.

The restaurants will donate 50 percent of purchases on June 6 to support the families of Marlina Medrano, Cindy Krantz, and Kirkersville Chief Steven DiSario. Anyone who wants to donate should tell the cashier they are supporting the fundraiser.

The Licking County Sheriff’s Office and Licking County Sheriff’s Office Citizen’s Academy Alumni Association are collaborating with Chipotle for the event.

Participating restaurants:

515 Hebron Rd., Heath

1292 N. 21st St., Newark

6815 E. Broad St., Columbus (Blacklick)

7611 Farmsbury Dr., Reynoldsburg