Golf fans enjoy day three at the Memorial Tournament

By Published: Updated:

DUBLIN (WCMH) — Day three of the Memorial Tournament kicked off Saturday, at Muirfield Village. Fans came out early to watch the action while relaxing and soaking up the sun.

“I don’t think I’ve missed a year to tell you the truth,” said fan Mary Schnider.

Mary Schnider is a life-long fan. She’s been going ever since the Jack Nicklaus Memorial Tournament started in 1976.

“He’s always had a great personality a great following and Barb is a wonderful person and their family. You knew it was going to be a hit,” said Schnider.

From die heart fans of the tournament to new fans, it seemed like everyone wanted to be a part of the action.

Father and son duo Cedric and DeShawn Anderson made and hour-long drive down from Coshocton, an early father’s day gift from his son.

“Just thought it would be a cool experience to get to see them in person,” said DeShawn.

Who does everyone want to see today? Australian and Westerville resident Jason Day as he tees off on the green.

“We saw him hit balls on the range and it’s just an unbelievable experience the way he hits balls,” said Cedric.

“We are about to go watch Jason Day. The whole course is pretty cool so we are excited to see it,” said fan Taylor Riggs.

The fun doesn’t stop today, fans get to do it all over again on Sunday. Tee off time starts at 8 a.m.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s