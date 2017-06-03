Golf fans enjoy day three at the Memorial Tournament

DUBLIN (WCMH) — Day three of the Memorial Tournament kicked off Saturday, at Muirfield Village. Fans came out early to watch the action while relaxing and soaking up the sun.

“I don’t think I’ve missed a year to tell you the truth,” said fan Mary Schnider.

Mary Schnider is a life-long fan. She’s been going ever since the Jack Nicklaus Memorial Tournament started in 1976.

“He’s always had a great personality a great following and Barb is a wonderful person and their family. You knew it was going to be a hit,” said Schnider.

From die heart fans of the tournament to new fans, it seemed like everyone wanted to be a part of the action.

Father and son duo Cedric and DeShawn Anderson made and hour-long drive down from Coshocton, an early father’s day gift from his son.

“Just thought it would be a cool experience to get to see them in person,” said DeShawn.

Who does everyone want to see today? Australian and Westerville resident Jason Day as he tees off on the green.

“We saw him hit balls on the range and it’s just an unbelievable experience the way he hits balls,” said Cedric.

“We are about to go watch Jason Day. The whole course is pretty cool so we are excited to see it,” said fan Taylor Riggs.

The fun doesn’t stop today, fans get to do it all over again on Sunday. Tee off time starts at 8 a.m.