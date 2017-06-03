SALEM, KY (AP) — A couple of Kentucky State Police troopers and a firefighter have proved that man can be dog’s best friend by coming to the rescue of a dachshund trapped inside a tree trunk.

Police say two off-duty troopers were mowing a cemetery in Salem, about 35 miles (56 kilometers) northeast of Paducah, when they heard barking Thursday. Sgt. Michael Williams and Trooper Gerick Sullivan looked for several minutes and finally found the pooch trapped inside a tree.

A news release from state police said Rocco, as he was later identified, accessed the tree through a nearby groundhog hole. The troopers called for the Salem Fire Department, and firefighter Daniel Newcomb cut part of the tree, safely freeing Rocco, who was returned to his owner.

Police said the opening in the tree was enlarged in case a dog gets inside again.