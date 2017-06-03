Man, woman killed in Marion County crash

MARION, Ohio (WCMH) — The Marion post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that happened Friday afternoon.

The crash happened around 4:40pm Friday at the intersection of State Route 98 and Patton Pike in Claridon Township.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, 83-year-old David Beatty of Cardington was driving east on Patton Pike when he failed to stop at the stop sign at the intersection of Patton Pike and SR 98. In the intersection, Beatty’s Dodge Ram was struck by a motorcycle operated by 35-year-old Justin Woodard of Cardington, who was traveling south on SR 98.

Woodard and his passenger, 52-year-old Lori Cassady, were ejected from the motorcycle. Neither Woodard nor Cassady were wearing helmets at the time of the crash. Woodard was pronounced dead at the scene by the Marion County Coroner. Cassady died as a result of her injuries while medics were transporting her to Marion General Hospital.

Beatty was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and he was transported to Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center by Med Flight. He was later released from the hospital.

The crash remains under investigation. The Ohio State Highway Patrol says alcohol is not a suspected factor in the crash.