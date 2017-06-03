Michigan teen charged with 2nd sex offense in one year

By Published:

COLDWATER, MI (WOOD) — Less than one year after being charged with getting a teen with mental disabilities pregnant, a Coldwater man is facing more criminal sexual conduct charges.

Shane William Watson, 18, was arrested Friday afternoon by the Coldwater Police Department. He faces charges of third-degree criminal sexual conduct, accosting a child for immoral purposes and using internet to commit a crime.

The alleged victim in this case is between the ages 13 and 15.

The Branch County undersheriff told 24 Hour News 8 it was a complaint of a similar nature that led to his arrest in November 2016.

Watson, who was 17-years-old at the time, reportedly had sex with a 15-year-old girl with a mental age of about 10-years-old. He was charged with criminal sexual conduct third degree when the girl became pregnant in that case.

There is no public record of the outcome in that case.

Watson faces up to 15 years in prison if convicted of these new charges.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s