One person in critical condition after crash, suspected overdose near Polaris Mall

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police say one person is in critical condition after a crash and overdose on Gemini Place Saturday night.

It happened around 9:11pm in the area of 1210 Gemini Place.

Dispatchers say one person was taken to St. Ann’s Hospital in critical condition.

Police on scene say the person transported had a suspected overdose which may have led to the incident.

