Online charter school in Ohio set to graduate 2,000 students

COLUMBUS (AP) — Ohio’s largest online charter school says this year’s graduating class has more than 2,000 students.

The Electronic Classroom of Tomorrow expects about 1,300 seniors to attend commencement Saturday with others participating remotely. The class has 10 valedictorians, 72 National Honor Society members, 39 career-technical education graduates, 52 College Credit Plus participants and 94 honors students.

About 12,000 people are expected to attend the ceremony at Ohio State University’s Jerome Schottenstein Center.

Superintendent Rick Teeters says the largest graduating class in the state includes students from “every possible background.”

ECOT is in a legal dispute with the Ohio Department of Education over attendance-tracking practices used to determine state funding. At 15,000 students, the school’s enrollment is one of the largest in the U.S.

