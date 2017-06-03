Police pursuit shuts down I-71 near Grove City

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police and the Ohio State Highway Patrol have Interstate 71 shut down in both directions between Interstate 270 and Stringtown Road due to a police pursuit out of Greene County.

According to Columbus Police, law enforcement officers were able to stop the vehicle.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was unable to comment on the details of the pursuit at this time.

