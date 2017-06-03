Police responding to ‘major incident’ on London Bridge

LONDON (WCMH) — Metropolitan police are responding after a van reportedly hit pedestrians on London Bridge, the BBC reports.

Transport officials in London said the bridge has been closed in both directions.

BBC reporter Holly Jones was on the scene and said the van was driven by a male driver, who mounted the pavement and hit about 5 people. She said the man was going about 50 miles per hour.

Jones also said she saw a man being arrested by police.

Officers are on the scene at #londonBridge. More info as we get it. — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) June 3, 2017

