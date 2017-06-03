ROSS CO., OH (WCMH) — The Ross County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a 10-year-old girl who reportedly ran away after an argument with a family member.

Bethany Everhart, 10, was last seen at 1355 Cooks Hill Road at 1:30pm Saturday. She was last seen walking toward Pam Lane.

The Sheriff’s Office says she is 4’1″ and 80 pounds with brown shoulder-length hair and blue eyes. She was wearing an orange shirt with flowers, gray pants, and pink glasses.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ross County Sheriff’s Office at 740-773-1185.