State investigation nets 20 juveniles, 5 adults for deer poaching in Muskingum County

By Published:
(Pixabay/CC0)

PHILO, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio Department of Natural Resources says an investigation has led to 25 people being convicted of poaching deer.

The (Zanesville) Times Recorder reports the investigation began after a 2014 incident near Philo in Muskingum County when a vehicle fled after wildlife officers saw it spotlighting deer. Philo is about 65 miles (105 kilometers) east of Columbus

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers stopped a group travelling with three dead deer in their vehicle a year later. Authorities say one of the occupants was a passenger in the vehicle that fled. Other suspects were later identified.

Officials say 20 of those convicted were juveniles. The investigation led to more than 200 counts of wildlife violations and a total of $1,675 in fines.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s