State investigation nets 20 juveniles, 5 adults for deer poaching in Muskingum County

PHILO, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio Department of Natural Resources says an investigation has led to 25 people being convicted of poaching deer.

The (Zanesville) Times Recorder reports the investigation began after a 2014 incident near Philo in Muskingum County when a vehicle fled after wildlife officers saw it spotlighting deer. Philo is about 65 miles (105 kilometers) east of Columbus

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers stopped a group travelling with three dead deer in their vehicle a year later. Authorities say one of the occupants was a passenger in the vehicle that fled. Other suspects were later identified.

Officials say 20 of those convicted were juveniles. The investigation led to more than 200 counts of wildlife violations and a total of $1,675 in fines.