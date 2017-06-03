The Memorial Tournament adds new fan attractions around course.

DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) – Thousands of fans have arrived in Dublin, Ohio to see the top golfers in the world compete at The Memorial Tounament. Muirfield Village Golf Course has added a number of new attractions for fans to take a break out of the sun, and perhaps have some fun with the interactive fan destinations.

The Patio at Patron Village is an area open to all Tournament patrons. It is located between The Memorial’s 10th fairway and 14th green. The Patio is an ideal spot to hang out, and it includes outdoor games like cornhole, and a custom golf experience called the 18th hole Bunker Challenge.

With an upgraded patron badge, The Golden Bear Club provides an interactive golf simulator of the 12th hole where fans can practice their golf swing.

The Hill on No. 12, located on The Memorial’s 12 hole, offers brilliant views for a photo, and patrons can relax in Adirondack chairs with chair-side wait service free to public on a first come, first serve basis.