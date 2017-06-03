Traffic stop leads to drug bust in Hocking County

By Published:
(Courtesy: Hocking County Sheriff's Office)

HOCKING CO., OH (WCMH) — A Logan woman and a Sugar Grove man are in custody and facing felony charges after a traffic stop in Hocking County led to a drug bust.

According to the Hocking County Sheriff’s Office, patrol deputies stopped a vehicle on State Route 93 near Angle Road late Friday night. A K-9 performed a sniff of the vehicle and alerted deputies to the presence of narcotics.

Deputies searched the vehicle, finding nearly 76 grams of methamphetamine, prescription narcotics, digital scales, drug paraphernalia, money and a stolen handgun.

The sheriff’s office arrested 22-year-old Karrolle-Ann N. Dusek, of Logan, and 28-year-old Alvin R. Clapsaddle, of Sugar Grove. Dusek is charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, having weapons under disability and receiving stolen property.

Clapsaddle is charged with possession of oxycodone.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s