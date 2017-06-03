Traffic stop leads to drug bust in Hocking County

HOCKING CO., OH (WCMH) — A Logan woman and a Sugar Grove man are in custody and facing felony charges after a traffic stop in Hocking County led to a drug bust.

According to the Hocking County Sheriff’s Office, patrol deputies stopped a vehicle on State Route 93 near Angle Road late Friday night. A K-9 performed a sniff of the vehicle and alerted deputies to the presence of narcotics.

Deputies searched the vehicle, finding nearly 76 grams of methamphetamine, prescription narcotics, digital scales, drug paraphernalia, money and a stolen handgun.

The sheriff’s office arrested 22-year-old Karrolle-Ann N. Dusek, of Logan, and 28-year-old Alvin R. Clapsaddle, of Sugar Grove. Dusek is charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, having weapons under disability and receiving stolen property.

Clapsaddle is charged with possession of oxycodone.