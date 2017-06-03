U.S. Marshals announce top-wanted fugitives

CENTRAL OHIO (WCMH) — The United States Marshals’ office has announced a new list of most-wanted fugitives. Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the following fugitives is urged to contact the U.S. Marshals Service.

Rashawn Miller

Miller is wanted by the Ohio Adult Parole Authority for a probation violation.

Miller is described as a black male, 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing 170 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

Tereka Christian

Christian is wanted by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office for receiving stolen property and theft.

Christian is described as a black female, 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighing 165 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair.

Jacob Crisp

Crisp is wanted by the United States Marshals Service for a supervised release violation.

Crisp is described as a white male, 6 feet tall and weighing 178 pounds.

Sara Beth Holmes



Holmes is wanted by the United States Marshals Service for a supervised release violation.

Holmes is described as a white female, 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighing 135 pounds.

Anyone with information about these fugitives is asked to contact the U.S. Marshals Service at 614-469-5540. All tips are anonymous and rewards are available for information leading to an arrest.