BLACKLICK, OH (WCMH) — Thousands of east Columbus AEP Ohio customers may be without power Sunday morning due to a destructive rodent.

AEP Ohio crews are working at a power station in Blacklick after a squirrel damaged equipment Sunday morning, causing areas near Blacklick and Gahanna to lose power.

About 2,000 customers are affected, according to AEP. The power should be restored by noon.

Blacklick Outage: Crews are working to make repairs. The outage was caused by an equipment issue due to animal. ETR is around noon today. — AEP Ohio (@AEPOhio) June 4, 2017

Power is out in southeast Gahanna. Treat traffic lights as 4 way stops. #gahannatraffic — Gahanna PD (@GahannaPD) June 4, 2017

Update: power should be restored by 3 pm we will provide updates as we receive them. — Gahanna PD (@GahannaPD) June 4, 2017

UPDATE: AEP Ohio now says a bird caused the outage.

The squirrels are off the hook this time. It was actually a bird. — AEP Ohio (@AEPOhio) June 4, 2017