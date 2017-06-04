Alcohol suspected in fatal crash in Fayette County

By Published:

FAYETTE CO., OH (WCMH) — The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office says one person is dead after a crash in eastern Fayette County Saturday.

It happened in the area of US Route 22 southeast in eastern Fayette County around 11:11pm.

41-year-old Shannon Brown was traveling west on US Route 22 southeast when he failed to negotiate a curve and lost control of his vehicle. The vehicle traveled off the right side of the roadway, hitting a utility pole.

The car rolled over multiple times before catching fire and came to rest in the driveway of Buckeye Propane Bulk Plant.

Brown wasn’t wearing a seat belt and and was ejected from the car.

He was transported to Fayette Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The Sheriff’s office said alcohol was suspected in the crash.

Prior to the crash, an officer with the New Holland Police Department reported that he saw Brown speeding in the Village of New Holland.

The officer attempted to stop Brown but he continued to speed and the officer lost sight of him until he reached the scene of the crash.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s