Alcohol suspected in fatal crash in Fayette County

FAYETTE CO., OH (WCMH) — The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office says one person is dead after a crash in eastern Fayette County Saturday.

It happened in the area of US Route 22 southeast in eastern Fayette County around 11:11pm.

41-year-old Shannon Brown was traveling west on US Route 22 southeast when he failed to negotiate a curve and lost control of his vehicle. The vehicle traveled off the right side of the roadway, hitting a utility pole.

The car rolled over multiple times before catching fire and came to rest in the driveway of Buckeye Propane Bulk Plant.

Brown wasn’t wearing a seat belt and and was ejected from the car.

He was transported to Fayette Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The Sheriff’s office said alcohol was suspected in the crash.

Prior to the crash, an officer with the New Holland Police Department reported that he saw Brown speeding in the Village of New Holland.

The officer attempted to stop Brown but he continued to speed and the officer lost sight of him until he reached the scene of the crash.