Car strikes tree, pole in rollover crash; 2 injured

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Two people were taken to the hospital after a rollover crash southeast of downtown Columbus.

Medics were called out to South Ohio Avenue and East Whittier Street just before 10:30am Sunday after a vehicle crashed into an electric pole and tree.

Investigators said the driver was heading southbound on Ohio Avenue when he drove up onto the sidewalk. He continued along the sidewalk for about 50 feet before striking a tree. The car crashed into a pole and eventually landed on its top.

The two victims were taken to Grant Medical Center in stable condition. Police are investigating the crash.