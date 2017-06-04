CPD: 11-year-old boy missing, last seen in south Columbus

By Published:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police are asking for help finding a missing 11-year-old boy on the city’s south side.

Columbus police say Xavion Allen was last seen Saturday playing in the yard of 787 S. 22nd St. He was wearing a white T-shirt, black sweatpants and had a black mountain bike when he went missing.

Allen is described as a black male, 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighing 120 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Allen’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Columbus Division of Police at 614-645-4624.

