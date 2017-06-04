Grande to return to stage Sunday for Manchester benefit show

By Published:
In this photo taken on Friday, June 2, 2017 provided by the Manchester Evening News, victim of the Manchester concert blast Lily Harrison hugs singer Ariana Grande during her visit to the Royal Manchester Children's Hospital, in Manchester, England. Grande surprised young fans injured in the Manchester Arena attack, hugging the thrilled little girls in their hospital beds as they recovered from injuries sustained in the May 22 suicide bombing. (Manchester Evening News via AP)

NEW YORK (AP) – Ariana Grande is scheduled to take the stage again Sunday in Manchester, England, for a star-studded benefit concert to help victims of a suicide bombing that struck her last concert and killed 22 people.

Grande will be joined by Coldplay, Justin Bieber, Katy Perry and many other top acts at the concert at the Old Trafford cricket ground.

The “One Love Manchester” concert will take place less than two weeks after the attack at Grande’s concert, and a day after attackers killed seven people in the heart of London.

Other performers Sunday include Pharrell Williams, Take That and Marcus Mumford.

Proceeds from the show, which will broadcast live across the globe, will go to an emergency fund set up by the city of Manchester and the British Red Cross.

