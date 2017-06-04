IKEA construction detour bringing increased traffic, speeding to Genoa Township

By Published:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Genoa Township Police Department says they’re aware of speeding issues near the IKEA construction and they’re doing what the can to monitor and stop it.

The department said in a Facebook post, they’ve seen an increase in traffic and speeding on multiple streets in the area, including Freeman Road where the chief stopped a driver going 65 MPH in 35 MPH zone.

Residents in the neighborhoods near Big Walnut and Worthington Roads are concerned about the speed as well.

“That’s crazy,” said Julie Henshaw. “You’re going twice the legal limit. Kids getting on and off the bus.Kids playing in the yard. There’s a park right down the street.”

People in the area say they’re being more aware when the drive, walk the street, even when the check the mail.

Police say they’re doing their best to control the speeding.

 

 

