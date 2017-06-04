Loved ones mourn loss of 11-year-old struck and killed by car

PARK LAYNE, OH (WDTN) – The family of a young boy who was killed while riding his bike is speaking out.

11-year-old Kaden Webb was struck and killed by a vehicle Friday night in Clark County. It happened on Ohio 235 in Clark County around 10:00 p.m.

Webb was set to begin seventh grade in the fall.

WDTN spoke with his step-brother who was there when Webb was hit. He tells us they were riding their bikes back from the pool when Webb’s bike chain snapped causing him to fall before the crash.

The boy was not wearing a helmet or reflective equipment when it happened. His grandfather, Bill Kalbfeld hopes Kaden’s death will serve as a reminder of the importance of safety gear.

“I just pray others can see the good in this 11-year-old boy. Even though he made a mistake. Maybe we can do some good with it,” said Kalbfeld.