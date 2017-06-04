Max’s Mission: Lab-beagle mix Ava looking for her forever home

MAX’S MISSION: This week, Ava comes to us from PAWS Animal Rescue.

Ava is a house- and crate-trained 3-year-old lab/beagle mix. She loves to play, but also enjoys cuddles — the best of both worlds.

Ava is really responsive and picks up on her people’s cues and listens really well. She can go to any family, but one that has kids and dogs would be great. She even enjoys cats; in fact, she has shared a bowl of water with one before!

For more information on how to make Ava a part of your family, visit PowellPaws.org.