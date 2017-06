DUBLIN OH (WCMH) — Ohio native Jason Dufner won the Memorial Tournament on Sunday evening.

The win came after two rain delays and his longest putt of the week on the 18th hole.

Dufner joins Jack Nicklaus as the second Ohio born player to win the Memorial Tournament trophy.

