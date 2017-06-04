VIDEO: Masked robber reveals face to camera before escape

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Cameras caught a glimpse of an unmasked robber as his disguise slipped leaving a north Columbus supermarket.

Surveillance cameras caught the man, who broke into Lee’s Oriental Market at 2848 N. High St., at about 4:40am on May 10. He got into the building through an exhaust fan and started going through various drawers on the grocery side of the market.

Investigators said he used a crowbar to get into the cash register to snatch up cash and coins.

He had a t-shirt around his face in an attempt to conceal his identity, but it slipped moments before he makes his exits. Video from police show a clear image of his face as he hurled an object at a glass door and disappeared in the opposite direction.

The suspect is described as a white male, between 25 and 35 years old and between 5 feet 9 inches and 5 feet 11 inches tall with a thin build. He was last seen with a mustache, short blondish-red hair, wearing a black hoodie style jacket and baggy gray sweat pants. He wore a sweatshirt over his hands to prevent leaving fingerprints, according to investigators.

Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for any information leading to the arrest or indictment of the people responsible for this crime. Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477) or go to www.stopcrime.org to e-mail a tip. Tips can also be sent by text to “CRIMES” 274637, keyword CMH.