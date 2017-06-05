Capital University sends alert advising students of active shooter near campus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Capital University is alerting students about a possible active shooter near the main campus.

The university sent out an alert on Twitter telling students to seek safety in the area along 949 Ferndale, a couple blocks south from the main campus. The alert described the suspects only as two black males, with one wearing a red cap backwards.

Bexeley police tell NBC4 they are on scene but have no reports of any victims at this point.

The incident is not on the campus. No other details are immediately available.

Capital University is a private liberal arts and research university in Bexley, Ohio.

