Attorney: ‘Illegal chokehold’ used by deputy’s husband during fight that led to man’s death

HOUSTON (KPRC) – An attorney for the family of a man who died after a confrontation with a Texas deputy’s husband outside a restaurant said video released Monday showed an “illegal chokehold” was used to subdue the man.

According to a spokesperson for the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, the off-duty deputy’s husband arrived at the restaurant the night of May 28 with his children and saw Hernandez urinating outside the restaurant. The Sheriff’s Office said the husband confronted Hernandez about his behavior, and a fight began.

Hernandez was hospitalized after the confrontation. He died three days later after he was removed from life support.

The family’s attorney said the video showed a crime of at least manslaughter being committed. They said the video also showed several people demanding the citizen stop recording, and the citizen was even threatened with arrest if the recording did not stop.

