COTA’s new bus routes lead to fines for some local motorists

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — COTA made dramatic changes to it’s bus routes effective May 1st, but the changes have led to some confusion and some fines for local motorists.

Vicky Price parked in front of a Clintonville area business on May 10th and got a ticket in a former bus zone. Price parked at the spot because posted signs informed the public it would no longer be a bus stop on the 200 block of Arcadia after May 1st.

“I thought, this can’t possibly be, it says right here, as of May first, and this was the 10th,” said Price.

Her friend, who parked behind her, also picked up a $63 ticket.

COTA spokesperson Lisa Meyers says the city will ticket where it’s regulatory signs are located. Better Call Jackson found there is still a city regulatory sign posted at that location.

Meyers also said there is a “lag time” between the city removing it’s bus zone signs and the city removing it’s regulatory signs. She says it’s “unfortunate” the tickets were issued, and COTA is sorry it happened.

Tonight on NBC4 at 6pm, Mike Jackson investigates what the city is doing to eliminate the confusion and prevent future tickets from being issues.