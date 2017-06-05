CAIR demands hate crime investigation after Somali woman found beaten and bruised

COLUMBUS, OH (WCMH) – A firestorm of accusations flooded social media after someone posted pictures of a Somali woman beaten and bruised. The Council On American Islamic Relations wants police to investigate this case and see if its a hate crime.

Authorities said us they are not investigating this as a hate crime. Theres just not enough evidence to clearly see who instigated this fight.

Police tell us this happened Saturday on Pinellas Court.

Officers said they came out after getting calls that a child was allegedly being abused and possibly kidnapped. Authorities said a woman was making threats to the caller, accusing her of having her child. That’s when they said a fight broke out resulting with two women being transported to the hospital.

Columbus police NBC4 in a written statement, “there is no evidence at this time suggesting the incident involved in any type of evidence which would constitute the incident being investigated as a hate crime,”.

No one was arrested following this fight. The couple involved said they were evicted from their home.