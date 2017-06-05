COLORADO SPRINGS, CO (KOAA/NBC News) — A 2-year old is in serious condition after being shot by his 3-year-old brother, and now the children’s mother is facing charges.

It happened Saturday afternoon in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Monica Abeyta, 30, was charged with felony child abuse after police say her 3-year old found a handgun in the house and fired it, striking the 2-year old.

Police say the gun wasn’t locked away, possibly because Abeyta, her three children and a roommate were moving from the home over the weekend.

As of Monday afternoon, the child’s condition was listed as critical but stable.