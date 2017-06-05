Columbus City Council to vote on mayor’s order to protect immigrants

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Columbus City Council is expected to push through Mayor Andrew Ginther’s executive order on immigration Monday evening.

It puts policies in place similar to those found in sanctuary cities across the country. The city says it will officially vote on whether or not to make the order a part of city code.

Similar sanctuary city legislation passed on other states. The order strengthens protections for immigrants, supports resettlement of refugees and prohibits detention of people based solely on immigration status.

Mayor Ginther announced the order in February following President Trump’s executive order on immigration.

The order has the support of the majority on council.

Read the order here: Mayor Ginther’s executive order on immigration.

