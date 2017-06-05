Giants WR Roger Lewis arrested for OVI in Reynoldsburg

By Published:
Roger Lewis (Reynoldsburg Police)

REYNOLDSBURG, OH (WCMH) – New York Giants wide receiver Roger Lewis was arrested over the weekend in Reynoldsburg, accused of driving under the influence.

The arrest happened Sunday morning on Taylor Road, according to Reynoldsburg police.

According to a police report, Lewis was pulled over after an officer observed “several” moving violations.

A small amount of marijuana was also found in Lewis’ car, according to the police report.

“We’re aware of the situation,” the Giants said in a statement, according to NFL.com.

Lewis was released on his own recognizance, NBC Sports reported.

Lewis played high school football for Pickerington Central. He is in his second season for the Giants. He caught seven passes for 97 yards and two touchdowns last season.

