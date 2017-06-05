Girls sentenced in school bathroom attack that led to death

By Published:

WILMINGTON, DE (AP) – A 17-year-old Delaware girl has been sentenced to 6 months in a juvenile facility for a school bathroom attack that left a 16-year-old classmate dead.

The girl was convicted of criminally negligent homicide by a Family Court judge in April in the death of Amy Joyner-Francis.

On Monday, the judge sent her to a secure residential treatment program. A 17-year-old co-defendant who was convicted of conspiracy for helping plan the attack was sentenced to 18 months of probation. A third girl was acquitted.

An autopsy found that Joyner-Francis died of sudden cardiac death, aggravated by physical and emotional stress from the April 2016 fight at Howard High School of Technology in Wilmington.

She had a rare heart condition undetected by her doctors. Defense attorneys contended her death was unforeseeable.

