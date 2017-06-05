SALEM, KY (WLEX/NBC News) — A curious dachshund is back home after finding himself stuck inside a tree.

Rocco the dachshund was found trapped in the tree near his Salem, Kentucky home, with his head poking through a small knothole.

Two off-duty Kentucky State Troopers found the wiener dog after hearing him barking. With the the help of the Salem Fire Department they were able to cut a hole in the tree and free him.

“Thankfully he didn’t dehydrate to death. He was really thin when they brought him in,” said Tammy Reed, Rocco’s owner.

The opening in the tree was made larger to prevent this from happening again.