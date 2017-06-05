Longest day of the year coming this month

Columbus (WCMH) – Summer is officially starting this month, at 12:24am on Wednesday, June 21st.

On that day we will have a little more than 15 hours of sunlight that day (15:02). People will say the day is the longest of the year, which they mean it is actually the longest sunlight day of the year.

The longest day of the year technically occurs in November (11/5 this year) when Daylight Saving time ends. That will be a 25 hour day because we fall back and repeat an hour.

This month we only gain 8 minutes of sunlight from start to finish:

We started the month with a sunrise at 6:05am, with the earliest sunrise is at 6:03am, and by the end of the month is 6:07. So we lose 2 minutes in the morning from start to finish of the month.

We started the month with a sunset at 8:55pm, the latest is at 9:05pm, which means we gain 10 minutes at sunset by the end of the month.

The total 8 minute gain from start to finish this month ranks as the 6th most gained sunlight by month.



Below is a list of the gains or losses in sunlight minutes per month. Notice starting in July the sunlight days begin to get shorter, by almost 45 minutes!

SUNRISE SUNSET Gain/Loss JAN 13 32 45 FEB 36 31 67 MAR 48 32 80 APR 43 29 72 MAY 26 27 53 JUN -2 10 8 JUL -23 -21 -44 AUG -28 -40 -68 SEP -28 -48 -76 OCT -31 -44 -75 NOV -33 -21 -54 DEC -19 10 -9

Enjoy the longest day of the year coming our way this month and all the glorious daylight it brings with it!

If you ever have questions about sunrise, sunset, or any other weather questions, you can email me: dmazza@wcmh.com

-Dave