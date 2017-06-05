Mark Taylor wins “Hairry Award” for best anchor hair in Ohio

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Anchormen and anchorwomen know having the right hairstyle is a big deal, and no one sports a better ‘do in Ohio than NBC4’s own Mark Taylor.

His always camera ready hair just picked him up his second ever HAIRRY award.

According to their website, the HAIRRYs celebrate fabulous hair and the people who have it. The awards look at thickness, volume, style and no receding hairline. They also note that “there seems to be a correlation between great hair and overall hotness.”

RELATED: NBC4’s Matt Barnes listed as No. 9 on list of ‘Hottest News Anchors In The World’

As for Mark’s hair, the website says, “it’s truly what dreams are made of. With a classic, gentleman’s ‘do, and lustrous shine combined with puppy dog softness, Mark and his spectacular hair was a shoe-in for the Buckeye State’s top newsman award!”

This is Mark’s second HAIRRY win, picking up the award for the first time when his hair graced the airways in Colorado. You can follow Mark on Twitter and tell him congrats by clicking/tapping here.

Below are the winners for each state: