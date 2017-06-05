OSU basketball attendance declined for years before Matta was fired

FILE - In this March 4, 2017, file photo, Ohio State head coach Thad Matta reacts to a referee's call during an NCAA college basketball game against Indiana, in Columbus, Ohio. Matta is out as coach of Ohio State after 13 seasons. Matta said Monday, June 5, 2017, it was a "mutually agreed" decision. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete, File)
COLUMBUS (WCMH) — With Thad Matta no longer at the helm of the Ohio State Buckeyes Men’s basketball team, we take a look back at how the team’s success impacted turnout at the arena and sales at local businesses.

Since the 2010-11 season, the Buckeyes have been earning fewer and fewer wins.

At first it appears fans were still giving Matta and the team a chance to turn things around, with attendance holding steady for the first three years of the slide.

However, attendance finally began its freefall during the 2014-15 season and, like the team’s record, has not recovered.

Businesses say, today, basketball merchandise sales don’t even compare to the university’s football counterpart.

