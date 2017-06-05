OSU basketball attendance declined for years before Matta was fired

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — With Thad Matta no longer at the helm of the Ohio State Buckeyes Men’s basketball team, we take a look back at how the team’s success impacted turnout at the arena and sales at local businesses.

Since the 2010-11 season, the Buckeyes have been earning fewer and fewer wins.

At first it appears fans were still giving Matta and the team a chance to turn things around, with attendance holding steady for the first three years of the slide.

However, attendance finally began its freefall during the 2014-15 season and, like the team’s record, has not recovered.

Businesses say, today, basketball merchandise sales don’t even compare to the university’s football counterpart.

Looking for an OSU basketball jersey? College Traditions has a tiny selection because there has been no demand. Only # 1 available @nbc4i pic.twitter.com/R8lSQ5ElDj — Jason Aubry (@JasonAubryNBC4) June 5, 2017

Reporter Jason Aubry is following this story and will have more coming up on NBC4 at 11.