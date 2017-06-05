People already lining up for IKEA Columbus grand opening

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The line is forming to be the first to enter Columbus’s newest major retailer.

The city’s IKEA location is scheduled to open at 9am on Wednesday.

Early Monday morning, shoppers began lining up outside of the store.

“I thought there would be 100 people here by now,” said Felicia Andes, who drove from the Dayton area to be first in line. “I love IKEA. This is my favorite store.”

The Columbus store will be the chain’s 44th location, in the United States. To celebrate, the first 44 customers through the door will receive a free sofa.

“It’s just a grand opening,” explained Kenneth Heyward, as he waited behind Andes. “It’s fresh. It’s new. It’s just a happy spirit. It’s a happy grand opening.”

Heyward, Andes and the rest of the shoppers said they will pass the time playing games and getting to know one another. Employees, meanwhile, continue to put the finishing touches in place for their arrival indoors.