Police searching for missing 13-year-old boy from Reynoldsburg

REYNOLDSBURG, OH (WCMH) — The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children is searching for a missing child who may be in the Columbus area.

Jordan Loring, 13, was last seen on March 13 in Reynoldsburg, Ohio. He is still believed to be in the greater Columbus area.

Jordan may use the alias last name of Brown. He’s 5 feet 3 inches tall and weights approximately 110 pounds. He has brown eyes and brown hair.

If located, do not approach the child or anyone he may be with. Instead, contact the Reynoldsburg Police Department at 614-866-6622 or dial 911.

