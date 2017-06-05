Police seek man who exposed himself in Grandview park

GRANDVIEW HEIGHTS, OH (WCMH) — Police in Grandview Heights are looking for a man who exposed himself to several women who were playing tennis Sunday morning.

Police say it happened around 9am Sunday near the Tennis Courts at McKinley Field on W. Goodale Blvd.

Police say the man got out of a car while completely nude, except for a shirt draped over his head. He then called out to the women on the tennis courts in order to get their attention, according to police.

He then got back in his car and drove south on Urlin Avenue.

The man was described as a Caucasian male in his 30s or 40s. He was about six feet tall and weighed around 200 pounds.

He was driving a newer model black Lexus four-door car. One of the victims said there was fabric covering the license plate.

A nearby surveillance camera spotted a car matching the description passing the park several times in a matter of seven minutes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Grandview Heights police at 614-488-7901.

