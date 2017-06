REYNOLDSBURG, OH (WCMH) — Police in Reynoldsburg are hoping to identify a man and a woman who were caught on camera using a stolen credit card number.

According to police, the stolen card number was used at Kroger and Chipotle.

Anyone with information about the identify of the pair is asked to call Reynoldsburg police at 614-322-6912 or email Det. Doersam at tdoersam@reyod.com.