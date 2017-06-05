CINCINNATI, OH (WCMH) — President Donald Trump will be making a stop in the Buckeye State this week.

NBC News says Mr. Trump will make a Rose Garden announcement this morning to launch what’s being called “Infrastructure Week.” The president is then expected to travel to the Cincinnati area on Wednesday to tout his infrastructure plan.

NEW: Headed to OHIO Wednesday, @realDonaldTrump will travel to Cincinnati area to tout an infrastructure plan. — Kelly O'Donnell (@KellyO) June 3, 2017

No other details about the Ohio visit have been released by the White House.

