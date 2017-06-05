Social media helps 93-year-old bride-to-be find wedding dress

Australia (WFLA/CNN) — A 93-year-old great-grandmother in Australia turned to the internet to help her decide on a wedding dress.

Sylvia Martin chose four different wedding dresses at a store in Australia, called Birdsnest.

The store posted her four favorites on its Facebook page and social media users were able to vote on which dress they preferred for Martin’s big day.

As for Martin, she’s marrying her 88-year-old friend, Frank Raymond, later this month.

Birdsnest says the two have known each other for decades, but Martin always refused Raymond’s proposals, as she did not want to take a new last name.

But when she learned a few months back that she could keep her current surname, she accepted Raymond’s proposal.

As for the dress, Birdsnest says Martin chose an “elegant and sophisticated” lace dress that received more than 5,000 votes.