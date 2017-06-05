Video captures McDonald’s customer apparently attacking employee over chicken sandwich

DES MOINES, IA (INSIDE EDITION) — An Iowa woman is wanted by police after cell phone video shows her apparently attacking a McDonald’s manager over a chicken sandwich order that took too long, authorities said.

Des Moines resident Amanda Gravely was in the drive-thru lane when she saw a blonde woman at the counter begin screaming profanities, she said. Then Gravely started filming the incident with her cellphone.

“It was really packed and you could tell they were short-staffed,” Gravely told InsideEdition.com Monday night. The customer was screaming and cussing because “her chicken sandwich wasn’t being done on time.”

On the video, the woman yells the F-word several times. When she is handed her food, she hurls the bag back across the counter, striking the store manager in the face, Gravely said.

Then the customer reaches over and punches the manager in the head several times, Gravely said.

“And then it was on,” she said. “The manager had had enough.”

Two men who were with the female customer held back other employees while the two women grappled with each other, Gravely said.

The video appears to show the two women later being separated by other workers and the customer’s friends.

The customer and the two men left before police arrived, Gravely said.

“Then everyone just went back to work,” she said. “The manager went in the back to get herself together.”

Gravely posted the video to her Facebook page in the hope someone would recognize the female customer, she said.

“She ought not to be doing that,” Gravely said.

“I think everyone should work fast food for one day when it’s packed and you’re short-staffed, just to know what it’s like,” she said.

Police have asked for the public’s help in identifying the woman.

Gravely said the trio had arrived Saturday about 9 p.m.

“They had to be on something to get that upset about a chicken sandwich,” she said.