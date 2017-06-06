8-year-old girl’s soccer team disqualified because organizers thought she was a boy

OMAHA, NE (AP/WCMH) — Former U.S. soccer stars Abby Wambach and Mia Hamm are offering support to an 8-year-old Nebraska girl who says her team was disqualified from a youth soccer tournament because she says she looks like a boy.

WOWT-TV reports Mili Hernandez’s team had advanced to the finals of the tournament when it was suddenly disqualified. The Springfield Soccer Association tells the station that a misprint in the team’s roster identified Hernandez as a boy in “violation of state and tournament rules” and her appearance wasn’t an issue. The girl wears her hair cut short.

Hernandez’s family says she was disqualified because of her looks.

“Just because I look like a boy doesn’t mean I am a boy but they don’t have a reason to kick the whole club out,” she told the station.

Wambach says on social media that she’s “won championships” with her own short haircut and wants to meet the girl.

Hamm has invited Hernandez to one of her soccer camps.

