Anthem pulls plans from Ohio health care exchange

By Published: Updated:
FILE - This Dec. 3, 2014, file photo, shows the Anthem logo at the company's corporate headquarters in Indianapolis. Aetna Inc. and the Blue Cross-Blue Shield carrier Anthem Inc. each reaffirmed on Friday, Nov. 20, 2015 their 2015 earnings forecasts. They also said their commercial business has developed as expected through October. That includes insurance sold on the exchanges, a key component in the Affordable Care Act's push to expand insurance coverage.(AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — One of the nation’s biggest health insurers says it will not return to Ohio’s public insurance exchanges next year, a decision that could open more holes in the Affordable Care Act’s increasingly thin system for helping people buy coverage.

Indianapolis-based Anthem’s decision could leave shoppers in 20 counties without an option for buying individual coverage on the exchange, unless another insurer steps in. The exchanges are the only place where people can use an income-based tax credit to help cover the cost of coverage.

Another insurer, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas City, said late last month that it also was leaving the exchanges, a decision that could leave 25 counties in that market with no on-exchange options. Several insurers also have said they will return to the exchanges.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s